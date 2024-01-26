In spite of several reports, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the team is not in a rush to add any players this month.

Prior to their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, Pochettino told the media that their priority is winning trophies above recruiting players. He went on to say that if they want to sign any players, they will let the fans know.

“Too many rumors; player in, player out. At the moment, nothing to say. We work really hard about different things in different areas. We will communicate if something happens,” he said.

He added: “No [we are not desperate to sign anyone]. Desperate to win the title, not to sign players. I’m happy with the squad. The last week is the most action and we need to be ready for anything that can happen in the squad.”

This month, Chelsea have been linked to a number of strikers.

According to Football Transfers, the Blues are keeping an eye on Karim Benzema and are prepared to spend €21 million for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United.

Chelsea ought to have defeated Aston Villa earlier in the season, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

He thinks that Malo Gusto’s red card altered the outcome of the match, which they lost 0–1 in September last year.

“It’s the type of game we should win. But we didn’t win and all the confidence goes to Villa again when Gusto is sent off. I think it was an even game. They won because they were clinical in the action they had in the second-half. Full credit to them, what they are doing.”

The Chelsea manager was asked about Aston Villa’s form this season.

“They haven’t surprised me. I believe Unai Emery is one of the best coaches in the world. He is creating a very good organization at Aston Villa. They have very, very good players, amazing players. It’s very clear, the project of Aston Villa and that’s why they are performing and winning games.”