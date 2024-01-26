Nottingham Forest could be about to sign potentially ‘world-class’ player; current club has one demand

Nottingham Forest are indeed interested in Giovanni Reyna, though have been told in no uncertain terms that they must provide a suitable offer.

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have advised the USMNT star to bring better offers to the table should he wish to leave in the winter window.

“Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs who are interested in Giovanni Reyna,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive column.

Marseille are also in the race. What I have heard is that the offers Dortmund have received thus far are not good enough.

“So they told Reyna that he has to bring better offers. They want to wait until the end of the end of the winter transfer window. I heard there’s yet to be a new offer at the moment.”

The Bundesliga ace has been described as a potentially ‘world-class’ talent by former prodigy Freddy Adu (GOAL),

The 21-year-old has yet to provide a single goal contribution this term after producing an 11 goal contribution campaign in 2022/23.

A new challenge is needed

Opportunities for playing minutes have come far and in between owing in no small part to prior injury issues.

Simply put, Reyna has fallen behind in the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund following the rise of younger stars like Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

A fresh start at a club like Nottingham Forest, where he has a greater chance of being the “main man” would surely then appeal!