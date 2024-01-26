According to Pep Guardiola, if Manchester City were to sell players to Manchester United for a fair price, he would not object.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new minority stakeholder of the Red Devils, pulled off a big coup last week when City director Omar Berrada was stolen by United to become the new CEO of the club.

Furthermore, Guardiola does not see any obstacle preventing some of his players from leaving the Etihad for a move to Old Trafford.

“Why not? If a person is unhappy here and wants to go to United and there’s a deal for the right price then why not? No problem,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“If Omar is not happy here and wants to go there he has to go. What can we do? There is nothing wrong with that. In the clubs this situation happens. If we want a player from them, United have to agree to sell, and he wants to come and they agree a transfer, why should we not do it? Winning and losing doesn’t depends on these specific things. It depends on many things.”

The latest significant player to leave United for City is Carlos Tevez, however he did so as a free agent because he was only on loan with the Red Devils when he completed his historic transfer to the Blues in 2009.

While renowned United manager Sir Matt Busby played for both City and Liverpool, Ryan Giggs went the opposite way, leaving City’s youth academy to join United as a youngster.

Guardiola’s comment might not go down well with some of the City faithful, who were not happy with Omar Berrada leaving the club to join their bitter rivals.