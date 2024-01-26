Pep Lijnders ‘keen to pursue’ career in management ahead of Liverpool exit

Liverpool have confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s exit at the end of the season.

The Reds shocked the footballing world after they announced on Friday morning that Klopp has decided to step down as manager at the end of the season.

The German, who spoke to the club’s media team, said he wants to take a break away from the game and admitted he doesn’t want to wait until old age to enjoy ‘a normal life’.

And unfortunately for Liverpool fans, who have been rocked by the news their manager is departing, things have been made worse after it has been reported the German’s backroom staff are also leaving.

According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as development coach Vitor Matos, will also be leaving their roles.

?? Not only Jurgen Klopp but also assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz and development coach Vitor Matos will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Lijnders, keen to pursue his own career in management. pic.twitter.com/GicEUO4J6H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2024

Although the coaching trio have all been integral parts of the club’s success with Matos joining in 2019 and Krawietz in 2015, Lijnders’ impending departure will serve as a huge blow.

The 41-year-old has enjoyed two spells as assistant manager over the past nine years but now the Dutchman reportedly has eyes on taking up his role in senior management.

Where Klopp’s number two may end up next remains unknown, but with the neverending conveyor belt of managers failing to stop, Liverpool fans may well see the former Porto technical coach in an opposition dugout next season.