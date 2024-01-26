La Liga club planning late bid to sign 27-year-old West Ham midfielder

West Ham United have announced the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, and according to recent reports, could offload another midfielder to help balance the books.

David Moyes will be delighted to have won the race for Phillips, 28, who was also wanted by several other clubs, including Newcastle.

Speaking to the club’s official media team about his recent loan move, the England international said: “I’m really pleased to be here. There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.”

West Ham United is delighted to confirm the signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season ?? — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 26, 2024

However, a late incoming is not the only transfer activity the Hammers are expected to complete.

According to a recent report from the Guardian, one player who could make way for the recently arrived Phillips is Argentine playmaker Pablo Fornals.

Out of contract at the end of the season, the 27-year-old, who is unlikely to be offered a renewed deal, is believed to be a late winter target for Spanish side Real Betis.

Although the midfielder is free to negotiate a pre-contract with any club outside of England now, Betis are thought to want him immediately and are therefore expected to make the Hammers a formal bid before next week’s deadline.

During his five years in London, Fornals, who knows La Liga well having signed from Villarreal, has directly contributed to 42 goals in 203 games in all competitions.