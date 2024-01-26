Sam Allardyce thinks Parish will soon offload Crystal Palace man

Sam Allardyce believes that Roy Hodgson won’t make it at Crystal Palace until the end of the season if results don’t quickly improve.

With one win in their last 12 games and just five points off the relegation zone, the Eagles have had a poor start to their campaign.

Many of their issues lie with their underperforming attack which has produced the second-worst goalscoring output in the Premier League this season.

The 5-0 loss at the hands of Arsenal last week has emphasised the issues at the club with the pressure beginning to seriously mount on Hodgson.

Speaking to the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce claimed that he doesn’t think Hodgson will make it until the end of the season if results don’t improve.

“No. I’d like him to but I don’t think he will,” he said via We Are Palace.

“Steve’s (Parish) not a man for hanging around. We’ve seen that before. If he thinks it’s not going to turn around very quickly.

“He gave Patrick (Vieira) a long time didn’t he? Even with 10 games without a win, it’s a long time in the Premier League.’

Hodgson will hope to get his side back on track with a win against bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United next week.