The major reason why ten Hag is unable to sign any more players for Man United

It’s not unfair to suggest that a number of Erik ten Hag’s signings for Man United just haven’t worked out.

Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Antony can’t be said to have been an unqualified success at Old Trafford.

Each joined the club for not insignificant fees and that, as much as anything else, will have the money men at the club poring over the minutiae.

It brings ten Hag’s ability to understand the level of player required to be a success at the club into question too, and perhaps explains why the Dutchman won’t be able to make any more purchases of players without further input.

According to the Daily Mirror, ten Hag wants yet another Ajax old boy added to the United ranks in Brian Brobbey, and he also has a keen interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, a new transfer committee that will consist of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, incoming CEO, Omar Berrada, ten Hag himself and a new sporting director, will have the final say on transfers.

It means that there’s a strong likelihood that no players will arrive at the club before next week’s deadline, making ten Hag’s job all the more difficult if he’s unable to motivate his current staff to produce the standard of performances required.