Tottenham ace “destined” for Brighton as Seagulls don’t trust Ansu Fati

Ever since he sustained a knee injury whilst playing for FC Barcelona, Ansu Fati’s career has nosedived.

After bursting onto the scene and setting numerous records for the Catalan giants his rise was curtailed, and despite trying his best to get back to his previously high level, Ansu has never really come close to doing so.

A loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion was agreed at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, and the hope was that the player, free of the pressure of being under the microscope at Barca, would begin to flourish in front of goal again.

Four goals and an assist in his first 13 games for the club, per WhoScored, was a reasonable enough return, but then Lady Luck would cruelly return to derail the 21-year-old’s season.

ESPN reported Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi’s words back in December, when the Italian admitted that Ansu would be out of action for three months after sustaining a hamstring injury.

With time running out in the current transfer window, the Seagulls don’t have long left to be able to make any signings, however, Corriere dello Sport (h/t Fichajes) have suggested that Brighton will look to sign Tottenham’s Bryan Gil as Ansu’s replacement given that they are not convinced by the Barca ace.

The outlet go as far as to say that Gil is “destined” for the south coast outfit.