Video: Kevin De Bruyne incredibly misses massive chance to give Man City win over Tottenham

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Man City have still yet to score a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and not even the magical Kevin De Bruyne could break that run.

The Premier League champions have had plenty of chances to break the deadlock in their FA Cup clash with Tottenham on Friday night but the best has just fallen to De Bruyne.

Hojbjerg made a major mistake in the Spurs half and that led to the Belgian getting the ball just inside the North London club’s box but the midfielder incredibly dragged his shot wide late on in the match.

