Video: Man City finally score at Tottenham after 101 shots to win FA Cup clash

Man City have advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after the Premier League champions scored a late goal to beat Tottenham courtesy of Nathan Ake. 

The North London club have been a tough team for the Manchester club to beat throughout the years and it took them 101 shots before finally scoring a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That came in the 88th minute of their FA Cup clash on Friday night as Nathan Ake tapped in a ball that was dropped by Spurs goalkeeper Vicario.

Ange Postecoglou’s men protested the decision to allow the goal but it was never overturned by VAR.

