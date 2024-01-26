Video: “That is my goal” – Xabi Alonso gives his current thoughts on Liverpool job

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso has caught every football fan’s attention with the work he is doing in Germany and Liverpool supporters have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach announced on Friday that he will be leaving the Reds at the end of the season and that will result in the owners of the Premier League giants looking for his successor.

Alonso will be one of the candidates and when asked about Klopp and Liverpool during his press conference on Friday, Alonso praised the German manager and said that he is currently happy at Leverkusen.

“I am really happy here. I am enjoying my work here. I feel that each day is a challenge, each game is a challenge and we are on an intense but beautiful journey here at Leverkusen,” the Spanish coach said.

“I am trying to give my best to help my players be ready for the next team and that is my goal, and what will come in the next one, I don’t know.”