Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is heading to West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not had ample game time with the Premier League champions and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the London club.

Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City permanently in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers decide to convert the loan deal into a permanent one at the end of the season.

According to rumours, Manchester City are keen on the West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta and the two clubs could work out a deal that benefits them both.

It will be interesting to see if Paqueta moves to Manchester City in the summer with Phillips heading the other way.

West Ham will want to hold onto the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder for as long as possible and he has been a key player for them. However, they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if the player decides to push for an exit.