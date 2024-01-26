World’s best player has two offers on the table ahead of summer window, Liverpool not ruled out

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The future of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe will dominate the summer transfer window and the superstar currently has two offers on the table.

The French international will become a free agent at the end of the season as his contract at PSG expires. The Ligue 1 champions want to renew his deal and have already made the forward an offer.

The favourites to win the race for Mbappe this summer are Real Madrid and ESPN report, that the La Liga giants have tabled an offer to the 25-year-old. It is believed that the contract offer is lower than those they have made in the past, having been burned by the PSG star before.

Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future but it is expected that he will be at one of these clubs come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “That is my goal” – Xabi Alonso gives his current thoughts on Liverpool job
Jurgen Klopp makes huge “promise” to Liverpool fans once he leaves the Reds at the end of the season
“It is about FSG” – Jurgen Klopp clears up decision about future at press conference

ESPN report that Liverpool have also been monitoring Mbappe’s contract situation and earlier this month, it was stated that the France international has not ruled out a move to the Premier League.

This means a move to Anfield cannot be ruled out, although the news about Jurgen Klopp leaving may lower their chances.

The Frenchman will decide his future in the near future and when he does, it will set the football World alight.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.