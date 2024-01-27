14 goals & 10 assists this season: Chelsea eyeing move for 28-year-old star

Chelsea are keen on improving their attacking options at the end of the season and they have identified the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a target.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League and he has 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season.

Watkins could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for the Blues but he is likely to cost a premium. The England international has a contract with Aston Villa until the summer of 2028 and the Premier League club will demand a substantial fee for their best player.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him.

According to a report from Teamtalk, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney, Jhon Duran, and Benjamin Sesko as well.

The Blues will need to solve their attacking problems if they want to compete for major trophies and signing Watkins could improve them immensely. The 28-year-old is well settled in the Premier League and he could transform Chelsea in the final final third. Apart from his ability to score goals consistently, he will help create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates with his hold-up play.

Aston Villa are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and if the West Midlands club manage to finish in the top four, signing their best player could prove to be extremely difficult in the summer.

Watkins might not push for an exit either. He will want to compete in the Champions League with Aston Villa in that case.