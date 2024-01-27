“I am frustrated with that” – Sean Dyche sounds off on VAR after Toffees crash out of FA Cup

Sean Dyche has expressed frustration with VAR once more following Everton’s FA Cup elimination by Luton Town.

The Everton manager believed Luton’s opening goal should have been disallowed for a foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Despite VAR reviewing the incident, the goal was allowed to stand, leaving Dyche disappointed.

The decision against Everton marked the latest in a series of contentious calls, adding to a string of controversial decisions that have plagued the team. The frustration among Everton supporters was significant enough that they wrote to referee chief Howard Webb to express their concerns.

Among the grievances highlighted by Everton supporters was the red card issued to Calvert-Lewin during the third round of the competition, a decision that was later overturned following a successful appeal by Everton.

Luton grabbed the lead just before halftime when Alfie Doughty delivered a corner to the near post. Calvert-Lewin went down while contesting the ball under pressure from Ross Barkley, causing it to bounce up and deflect off Vitalii Mykolenko before finding its way past Joao Virginia.

Dyche sounded off on the lack of VAR involvement after the game: “There were two hands in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s back. You could say he went down a bit light, which he probably did, but at the end of the day I see penalties given when one is given for someone treading on somebody’s toe. So I am frustrated with that.”

In the second half, Everton managed to equalise when Jack Harrison’s shot was spilled over the line by Tim Krul. However, they were dealt a blow in stoppage time when they conceded again, this time from another corner.