22-year-old Premier League star with five goals wants Man United move over return to Chelsea

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise looks set to change clubs this summer and it is being reported that the winger would prefer a move to Man United over a return to Chelsea.

That is according to Football.London, who reports that the 22-year-old is a lifelong United fan and would relish the chance to make his dream come through by playing at Old Trafford next season.

Erik ten Hag is said to be monitoring the Crystal Palace star’s progress this season as the Dutch coach will need a replacement for Jadon Sancho this summer, with the Englishman expected to leave the Manchester club once his Borussia Dortmund loan deal is complete.

Olise has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury but has still managed to score five goals and provide an assist across nine Premier League matches.

? Michael Olise prefers a move to Manchester United over Chelsea. The winger is a lifelong United fan and is aware of interest from both clubs. (Source: @Football_LDN) pic.twitter.com/YSEgPyueV4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 27, 2024

The other option for Olise is Chelsea, who activated the player’s £35m release clause last summer and the winger looked set to move to Stamford Bridge. However, the 22-year-old then penned a new four-year contract at Selhurst Park.

The winger spent seven years with the London club’s academy between 2009 and 2016 but the Blues were happy to move him on.

His new release clause is unknown, but it is expected to be higher than the above figure and if both clubs activate it, it looks like Olise will be on his way to Man United ahead of the 2024/25 season.