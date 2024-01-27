Ademola Lookman’s brace sends Nigeria to the AFCON quarter-finals while Andre Onana and Cameroon go home

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen played pivotal roles for Nigeria as they secured a spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Cameroon 2-0.

Nigeria asserted their dominance from the outset, with Semi Ajayi appearing to score in the ninth minute, only for VAR to disallow the goal for offside. Victor Osimhen then showcased his skill, breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute by dispossessing Oumar Gonzalez and setting up Ademola Lookman, whose shot was initially saved by Fabrice Ondoa but eventually found its way into the net.

OUT OF NOWHERE! Nigeria take the lead over Cameroon! "That's what happens when a player gives you 120%, a player playing with his heart" ???? pic.twitter.com/ljQ8VDpWWG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 27, 2024

The Super Eagles extended their lead and sealed the victory in the 90th minute as Lookman secured his brace. After a short free-kick, Lookman embarked on a solo diagonal run before passing the ball to a teammate, who then played it to Calvin Bassey. Bassey delivered a low cross for Lookman, who calmly slotted the ball into the net to complete his brace.

While Osimhen played a crucial role in setting up the first goal, it was Lookman who took the spotlight by scoring a brace. After converting a straightforward finish for the opener, Lookman showcased his individual brilliance with a superb solo effort for his second goal, ultimately sealing the fate of the game.

"That is FABULOUS, FABULOUS play" ?? Lookman with a LATE goal to double Nigeria's lead! pic.twitter.com/gsulnU9LhU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 27, 2024

Rigobert Song’s side heads back home following their exit from the round of 16, while Osimhen and his teammates will move on to face Angola on February 2nd in a quarter-final clash.