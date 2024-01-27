Agent of striker spotted at Elland Road as Leeds deal moves closer

Liverpool forward Mateusz Musialowski’s agent was spotted at Elland Road adding more fuel to the fire surrounding a possible move to the club.

With just one week left in the January transfer window, Daniel Farke may be keen to bring in a new face to help boost his side to the automatic promotion places.

Leeds is currently fourth in the Championship, just two points off Ipswich Town in second although they hold a game in hand.

After losing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling early in the window, the club were rumoured to be looking for a defender but they may move for a new forward according to reports.

Liverpool youngster, Musialowski, has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road per a report from Football Insider, who claim they are closing in on a deal.

These rumours have now ramped up after the agent of the player was reportedly spotted at Elland Road prior to the emergence of the links according to Sport.pl.

The 20-year-old forward has impressed for Liverpool’s under-21 squad, scoring six goals in just 11 appearances so far this season.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making a potential move away all the more likely.