Agent of striker spotted at Elland Road as Leeds deal moves closer

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool forward Mateusz Musialowski’s agent was spotted at Elland Road adding more fuel to the fire surrounding a possible move to the club.

With just one week left in the January transfer window, Daniel Farke may be keen to bring in a new face to help boost his side to the automatic promotion places.

Leeds is currently fourth in the Championship, just two points off Ipswich Town in second although they hold a game in hand.

After losing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling early in the window, the club were rumoured to be looking for a defender but they may move for a new forward according to reports.

Liverpool youngster, Musialowski, has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road per a report from Football Insider, who claim they are closing in on a deal.

These rumours have now ramped up after the agent of the player was reportedly spotted at Elland Road prior to the emergence of the links according to Sport.pl.

The 20-year-old forward has impressed for Liverpool’s under-21 squad, scoring six goals in just 11 appearances so far this season.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making a potential move away all the more likely.

More Stories Mateusz Musialowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.