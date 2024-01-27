“Always the possibility” – Pundit suggests Liverpool duo could “have their heads turned” following Jurgen Klopp exit

The announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season has undoubtedly injected a sense of uncertainty at Anfield.

Previously, fans could rely on Klopp’s continued presence for at least another couple of years, but now, the landscape has shifted dramatically.

The departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool has significant implications, particularly regarding the contract situations of key senior players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. These players are considered essential assets to Liverpool’s squad, often labeled as ‘untouchable.’

However, with all three having contracts expiring in less than 18 months, their futures at the club may be uncertain without Klopp’s influence and long-term vision.

The presence of Jurgen Klopp would have likely instilled confidence that players like Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold would remain at Liverpool.

According to former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy speaking to TalkSPORT, the departure of Klopp could lead to these players having their ‘heads turned.’

“If you’re talking the cream of the crop, people like Trent or Virgil van Dijk, that type of level. I think there’s always the possibility that other big clubs will want them and therefore might be able to turn their heads, a Real Madrid for example.”

The concern among Liverpool fans regarding the potential impact of Klopp’s departure on key players’ contract situations is genuine.

As Danny Murphy highlights, while there are other factors that keep players at the club, Klopp’s presence was undoubtedly a significant influence. With Klopp at the helm, Liverpool seemed to possess a trump card in attracting top-tier talent. His departure introduces a new dynamic, raising questions about the club’s ability to retain and attract top players in the future.