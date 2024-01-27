Chelsea and Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to sign the Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form for Espanyol in the second division, scoring 11 goals across all competitions. He is currently the top scorer in the second tier of Spanish football.

However, a report from HITC football claims that Arsenal and Chelsea have been made aware of his potential availability this month. It will be interesting to see if the London clubs decide to make a move for him before the window closes. The report further states that the striker could be available for just £5 million.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality striker who can score goals consistently and Braithwaite could prove to be a useful option. Gabriel Jesus has got just three goals in the league this season and the Gunners need more quality in the final third if they want to win the league title.

On the other hand, Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems at the start of the season, but the 22-year-old striker has not been able to live up to the expectations. His performances have been quite mediocre and the Blues could certainly use a new signing.

The 32-year-old Denmark international will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and the opportunity to join big clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea can be quite tempting.

It would be an exciting new challenge at this stage of his career and he will look to prove his quality in the English top flight.