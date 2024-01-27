Arsenal keeping tabs on £30 million-rated English playmaker

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with a move away from the Championship club and a report from the Athletic claims that Arsenal are keen on him.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Leicester City this season and the Foxes want £30 million to sanction his departure.

Brighton are currently in talks to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make their move for the player.

Apart from the Gunners, Fulham are keen on the midfielder as well. The 25-year-old showed his quality in the Premier League before Leicester were relegated to the Championship, and there is no doubt that he could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for the likes of Arsenal.

The Gunners could certainly use more quality in the central midfield and Dewsbury-Hall will add creativity and drive to the side.

He has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 2027 and the Foxes are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. Therefore, the likes of Arsenal will have to pay the asking price if they want to secure his services.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the midfielder and joining Arsenal would be a major step up in his career.

Mikel Arteta will look to guide his side to major trophies in the coming seasons and he needs more quality and depth at his disposal. A move for Dewsbury-Hall could prove to be a wise decision in the long run.