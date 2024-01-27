Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez makes shock summer exit announcement

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made a surprising announcement, confirming his departure from the club at the end of the season.

Despite guiding Barcelona to La Liga glory last season, Xavi has faced challenges in replicating that form this year.

Barcelona’s struggles currently place them in 3rd position with 44 points, trailing behind Girona by 8 points and league leaders Real Madrid by 10 points.

The unexpected decision to leave was revealed after the team’s home defeat to Villarreal, concluding in a 5-3 loss.

This announcement comes as a shock, especially considering Xavi’s recent hints at extension talks with the club.

Speaking at the press conference, he said (via Bein Sports):

“I want to announce that on June 30, I will not continue as the coach. We have been talking with the president (Joan Laporta), Rafa Yuste, Alejando Echevarría, Deco (members of the sports commission), and the staff, and we believe that the situation deserves a change in direction.”

“As a Barça fan, I cannot allow this situation. The club needs a change in dynamics, and this will free up the players. We play with too much tension.”

Xavi Hernández: "I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barça. I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer, I cannot allow the current situation." pic.twitter.com/VSEfG2zRNt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2024

He becomes the 2nd high profile manager to announce his shock exit plans this week. Yesterday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dropped the bombshell on Liverpool fans, announcing that he will leave the club at the end of the season.