Barcelona showing interest in Tottenham star as they send scouts to watch him play

Barcelona are showing interest in Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

That’s according to the latest report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the La Liga giants have set their sights on the young midfielder.

Journalist Gabriel Sans reports that the club has sent scouts to Ivory Coast to watch some of the most prominent players in the tournament, which includes the young Senegalese international Pape Matar Sarr.

He is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at Spurs, becoming a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s side, starting 16 games this season and scored two goals and provided two assists in the Premier League season.

With his brilliant performances, he has managed to get ahead of the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the pecking order and has established himself as a first-team starter alongside Yves BIssouma.

Sarr to Barcelona?
The North London outfit signed Matar Sarr in the summer of 2021 from the French club FC Metz for a fee of €18m. The defensive midfielder remained on loan at the Ligue 1 club for a season before officially arriving at Hotspur Way in June 2022.

The 21-year-old is currently unavailable for Postecoglou as he participates in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Before departing, Sarr extended his contract with Tottenham at the beginning of this month, securing his commitment until 2030.

Nevertheless, it is extremely unlikely that Spurs will consider parting ways with their midfield prodigy, even if an offer comes in from Barcelona.

