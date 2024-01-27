Club looking to secure the services of 21-year-old Newcastle defender

Newcastle United could look to part ways with defender Matthew Bondswell before the January window closes.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle could end the defender’s loan contract and the player is a target for Barnsley.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Newport County and the Magpies will look to end his loan spell and bring him back to the club if there is a substantial offer on the table from Barnsley.

The left-back needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he does not have a future at Newcastle. If Barnsley can provide him with game time assurances, a permanent move to the League One club would be ideal for him.

Newcastle would also get to recoup some money from his departure. The Magpies are looking to raise some funds for their signings and getting rid of a fringe player like Bondswell would be ideal for them.

Barnsley are chasing promotion to the championship at the end of the season and quality additions in January will certainly help them improve. The 21-year-old Newcastle defender could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.