€35m Arsenal ace being tracked by Monaco

It’s been a quiet transfer window for most clubs this January, though Arsenal could be about to make a sale if rumours of Monaco interest in one of their players proves accurate.

Mikel Arteta has overseen another tremendous season for the Gunners so far, a brief wobble around the festive fixtures notwithstanding.

Though the North Londoners have slipped off the pace at the top of the Premier League table, they’re still just five points behind leaders, Liverpool, with 17 matches still to play.

If they’re able to put another run of wins together, there’s no reason why Arsenal won’t be in the title conversation at the business end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Whether there’ll be any new signings to help give them some impetus isn’t clear at this point, however, with only a few days left until the end of the window, there’s little time for Arteta to land any potential targets.

One player that could be leaving according to Football Transfers is Fabio Vieira.

Signing from Porto for €35 million plus €5m in add-ons, much was expected of the now 23-year-old Portuguese, but he’s never replicated the form he showed at his previous club.

Football Transfers suggest that AS Monaco and one other unnamed French club are keeping tabs on the player, with their sources indicating a loan move is an option before the window shuts.