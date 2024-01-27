Ex Spurs striker convinced £20m outcast would be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has suggested that Newcastle United star Callum Wilson would be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal.

With concerns raised about the strikers at Arsenal, including Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Wilson has been linked with a potential move to the Emirates as a result of the criticism they’ve faced.

The prospect of Newcastle United star Callum Wilson being linked with Arsenal in this transfer window might come as a surprise to many Arsenal fans. According to The Standard, Arsenal have been made aware of Wilson’s availability, with reports suggesting that he could be acquired for a fee as low as £18 million in the upcoming days.

Darren Bent appears convinced that if Arsenal were to sign Callum Wilson this month, Mikel Arteta would opt to utilise him over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the Gunners’ attack.

While some Arsenal fans may be unconvinced about Wilson starting ahead of Gabriel Jesus, Bent seems to believe otherwise. When asked if he would have Wilson at Arsenal, Bent’s response to Andy Goldstein suggests he sees Wilson as a viable option for the club.

He explained on TalkSPORT: “For £20 million? I’d take that, 100 per cent! Would he start? If he’s fully fit, yeah!

“He scores more goals than the other two. That’s just facts.”

It would be an interesting decision to make if indeed Arsenal land the Newcastle United outcast. While Wilson is arguably the much better goalscorer, Gabriel Jesus potentially offers more in the build-up play compared to the Englishman.