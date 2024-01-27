This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Nothing in rumours that Ten Hag has lost transfer control at United

I’m not aware of the rumours that Erik ten Hag is no longer in control of transfers at Manchester United, it’s just the club preparing for big changes; new CEO, new director of football…

Ten Hag will have new people around him deciding together with him, this is the point, but it’s part of many changes happening at Manchester United as is normal when there are new owners.

Newcastle’s FFP problem won’t dictate transfers

FFP is a problem for Newcastle but they already rejected €15m for Trippier, so it shows how strong they are when it’s time to make decisions. They will only sell if important proposals arrive on the table.

Otherwise there will be no important outgoings until the summer – this is the message coming from the club.

Benzema going nowhere – yet, but Lukaku could be Saudi bound in the summer

Nothing has changed so far with regards to Karim Benzema. It’s almost impossible to bring him back to Europe at this stage. The only way is a very big pay cut and this is currently not happening. Also, the Saudi League bosses absolutely want Benzema to stay in Saudi and not leave in January after just six months. It’s all quiet now, so let’s see.

After Romelu Lukaku’s comments about the Saudi Pro League, we will see in the summer where he ends up. In January, nothing is happening for him but in the summer we will see. I think it will still depend on the strikers domino effect.

Slow end to the window may see one or two transfers but no more Unfortunately guys I can’t invent stories… it’s a very quiet market so far. It’s not easy to even mention stories that are ‘not widely reported’ because there are really just a few movements happening, nothing big. I expect Atletico Madrid to advance on Moise Kean deal in the next days and bring the Italian striker to Simeone on loan, this could be a good one and I expect that to happen soon. Gio Reyna will also be one to watch. Nottingham Forest and Marseille both keep pushing behind the scenes, and the player will make a decision soon, I think Reyna will leave Dortmund in the next days. What now for Liverpool after Klopp’s bombshell? Big story guys. Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, and first of all I think this is a very mature message coming from Liverpool. Many clubs around the world like to do things behind the scenes, they have problems with the manager when he decides his future, they fight with each other, and so maybe they arrive to the summer and then they part ways. In this case, it’s a very nice, positive message from Klopp and from Liverpool, a very positive message in terms of communication, a very clear and very honest message from a fantastic guy and manager. It’s not easy in the middle of a fantastic season to say ‘okay, we’re gonna part ways at the end of the season.’ It’s very mature, and we should remind everyone where he took the club and where they are right now, thanks to his incredible and huge work. So, this was completely unexpected, that’s very clear. Klopp mentioned that he decided at the end of November, beginning of December, and so the conversation was already ongoing, but what’s very clear is that many people at the club and also in the industry were not expecting this announcement.