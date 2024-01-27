This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io
Nothing in rumours that Ten Hag has lost transfer control at United
Ten Hag will have new people around him deciding together with him, this is the point, but it’s part of many changes happening at Manchester United as is normal when there are new owners.
Newcastle’s FFP problem won’t dictate transfers
Otherwise there will be no important outgoings until the summer – this is the message coming from the club.
Benzema going nowhere – yet, but Lukaku could be Saudi bound in the summer
Slow end to the window may see one or two transfers but no more
I expect Atletico Madrid to advance on Moise Kean deal in the next days and bring the Italian striker to Simeone on loan, this could be a good one and I expect that to happen soon.
Gio Reyna will also be one to watch. Nottingham Forest and Marseille both keep pushing behind the scenes, and the player will make a decision soon, I think Reyna will leave Dortmund in the next days.
What now for Liverpool after Klopp’s bombshell?
Many clubs around the world like to do things behind the scenes, they have problems with the manager when he decides his future, they fight with each other, and so maybe they arrive to the summer and then they part ways.
In this case, it’s a very nice, positive message from Klopp and from Liverpool, a very positive message in terms of communication, a very clear and very honest message from a fantastic guy and manager.
It’s not easy in the middle of a fantastic season to say ‘okay, we’re gonna part ways at the end of the season.’ It’s very mature, and we should remind everyone where he took the club and where they are right now, thanks to his incredible and huge work.
So, this was completely unexpected, that’s very clear. Klopp mentioned that he decided at the end of November, beginning of December, and so the conversation was already ongoing, but what’s very clear is that many people at the club and also in the industry were not expecting this announcement.
He said in a very clear way “I’m running out of energy” and this is the feeling that also other people at the club have. It’s not easy to stay for nine years at the same club with different people.
He doesn’t have an agreement with any other club so he’s not betraying Liverpool or any of these kind of things. He wants to take some time before deciding the next step and he doesn’t know what’s gonna be next. This is the reality.
But what’s next for Liverpool? It’s gonna be time to decide internally – obviously involving the owners – but not only do they need to decide upon a new manager, but a new director too as Jorg Schmadtke will leave at the end of this month. New director, new manager, new era.
The name of Xabi Alonso is always around and he’s attracting interest from different clubs. There is a gentlemen’s agreement with the Leverkusen board for him to leave this summer if he believes a top club will approach him with an important proposal.
It’s too early to know who the replacement’s gonna be; it’d be a guess because nothing is advanced or concrete so far. It’s obvious to link talented managers like Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi but nothing is concrete now, it will take some time.
Also important to say guys that this process will have an impact on the contract situation of some players like Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the latter two of whom are out of contract in 2025.
There were plans and discussions to meet with the players and understand the next steps but now we have to see what kind of project Liverpool can offer in terms of the ideas of a new manager and director. Things are going to change significantly and this is something that has to be communicated to the big players in the squad. It’s going to be crucial to convince players to stay at the club and continue together.
In my opinion, Klopp has done a fantastic job, fantastic manager. He’ll be considered one of the best managers forever, really great on and off the pitch.