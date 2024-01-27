Exclusive: “Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi” – Fabrizio Romano reacts to incredible Klopp news

Friday morning brought the surprising and quite seismic news out of Liverpool that Jurgen Klopp was quitting the club at the end of the season.

In a pre-prepared and emotional video, the German was, as has become his trademark, direct and honest when telling supporters and the world of football that he had basically run out of energy to give his best to the job.

Klopp was at pains to confirm that he was in good health and it was merely the fact that he wanted a chance to recharge the batteries.

It’s also worth dwelling on the fact that after nine years in the same place, a change is sometimes for the best and, at least this way, the Reds manager can go with his head high and his legacy untainted.

No sooner had the announcement been made than names were being thrown into the ring to replace Klopp, managers being asked at press conferences if they were interested etc.

Transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, paid quite the tribute to the man in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“In my opinion, Klopp has done a fantastic job, fantastic manager. He’ll be considered one of the best managers forever, really great on and off the pitch,” he said.

Regarding any replacements for Klopp, Romano remained coy and didn’t want to be drawn into the argument.

“It’s too early to know who the replacement’s gonna be; it’d be a guess because nothing is advanced or concrete so far,” he added.

“It’s obvious to link talented managers like Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi but nothing is concrete now, it will take some time.”