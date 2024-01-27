Exclusive: Fulham set for busy end to the window including potential player swap for Chelsea’s Chalobah

It’s been a very quiet January for clubs across Europe, however, Fulham could be looking to do some serious business in the final few days of the current transfer window.

The Cottagers are still looking for a new midfielder and they are continuing to negotiate with the Fluminense player, André.

Talks have progressed very slowly so far, but Fulham are planning to send an offer in the coming days in anticipation of interest from other English clubs.

Another player that Marco Silva appreciates is Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, with many clubs – in England and in the rest of Europe – keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Blues are open to letting him go this month but they prefer that it’s on a permanent deal, not a loan.

The clubs will continue to look for a way in which a deal can be done to suit all parties, and one option could be a potential player swap, given that Chelsea asked for info about left-back Antonee Robinson during the discussions for Chalobah.

With regards to players that could be leaving, Fulham have made it clear for the umpteenth time that Joao Palhinha will stay put in January.

The Portuguese midfielder is also inclined to bide his time in England until the end of the season as things could change in the summer.

Man United and Liverpool remain interested in the player, the Red Devils especially because Amrabat has not convinced and could return to Fiorentina.

Anything could happen in the immediate future for Tosin Adarabioyo.

The centre-back’s contract expires in June and the player has not yet clarified his position on a possible renewal.

At the moment, no club has made concrete moves to sign him as a free agent, and only AC Milan have had preliminary contact for his possible transfer to Italy.