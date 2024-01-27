Exclusive: “I expect”- Despite a quiet transfer market Fabrizio Romano thinks one big deal will conclude soon

When the transfer window is in full flow, you can be assured that CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, will be in the thick of things.

The Italian journalist has made a name for himself by being the man to bring the most up to date and comprehensive transfer information available.

Of course, like any journalist he is only as good as his sources, but his hit rate on getting the news correct is incredibly high and it’s why he remains a go-to for anyone looking to see if their club is buying or selling players.

This month has been exceptionally quiet, and that can arguably be put down to Financial Fair Play concerns for clubs across Europe.

Despite this, there’s likely to be at least one big deal going through before deadline day.

“Unfortunately guys I can’t invent stories… it’s a very quiet market so far. It’s not easy to even mention stories that are ‘not widely reported’ because there are really just a few movements happening, nothing big,” Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“I expect Atletico Madrid to advance on Moise Kean deal in the next days and bring the Italian striker to Simeone on loan, this could be a good one and I expect that to happen soon.”

There may also be the possibility for one Premier League outfit to get a current Dortmund ace through the door.

“Gio Reyna will also be one to watch,” Romano added.

“Nottingham Forest and Marseille both keep pushing behind the scenes, and the player will make a decision soon, I think Reyna will leave Dortmund in the next days.”

Given that you can never say never with regards to football, all the while the transfer window remains open, it does give clubs the opportunity to talk business.

The nearer we get to deadline day the more difficult it becomes to get deals across the line, but if there’s a will, there’s a way – and Fabrizio Romano will likely be the first with the news.