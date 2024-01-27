Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool managerial candidate has gentleman’s agreement to leave current club this summer

There will be many names linked with the manager’s job at Liverpool over the coming months but Fabrizio Romano says that one potential candidate has a gentleman’s agreement to leave his current club this summer. 

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football World on Friday by announcing that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season following a very successful nine years at the Merseyside club. The German coach delivered every trophy possible and his reign will be a tough act for any coach to follow.

One name being suggested to replace Klopp has been Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish coach has a gentleman’s agreement with the Leverkusen board for him to leave this summer if he believes a top club will approach him with an important proposal.

Alonso has done incredibly well to turn Leverkusen’s fortunes around and he currently has his team on top of the Bundesliga and unbeaten in all competions this season.

However, the former Liverpool star is still a very young coach and the Anfield job may be coming a bit too early for the 42-year-old, especially when it follows Klopp.

Liverpool will not be close to appointing any manager at present but over the coming few months it will be interesting to see if Alonso is the man the Merseyside club’s owners go for.

