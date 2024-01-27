Former sporting director reveals Manchester United had a £85.5m bid rejected for midfielder with 59 assists

Former Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has revealed that the club rejected a bid worth over £85.5m from Manchester United and AC Milan for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Savic was a player Manchester United were after for a long time, but he ended up joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for £34m last summer.

However, Igli Tare in a latest interview has claimed that there are many things reported about the player’s exit that are untrue.

But he confirmed that AC Milan and Manchester United had made offers worth £85.5m for the Serbian which the club rejected.

Igli Tare speaking to TV Play said (via The Sun):

“Many things have been said about Milinkovic-Savic that are not true, from losing him as a free agent to the idea he didn’t want to stay.

“The only true thing is that President Claudio Lotito rejected a very important offer, worth over €100m (£85.5m), from Milan and Manchester United.