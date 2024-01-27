Former West Ham man tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp by Liverpool legend

David James has stated that former West Ham assistant coach Edin Terzic would be a great replacement at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp announced early Friday morning that he would be stepping away from his position as manager of Liverpool after almost nine years at the club.

The German manager joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and has achieved incredible success at the club since, winning both the Premier League and Champions League.

But after a relentless past few years, Klopp has claimed that he is ‘running out of energy’ with speculation about his potential replacement now ramping up.

According to former Liverpool goalkeeper, James, he believes that the now-current Dortmund manager Terzic would be a great fit for the job.

“If I can, Dortmund and Edin Terzic the manager there. I mean, that could be an option.” He said on Sky Sports.

“He has done a fantastic job at Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp coming from Dortmund, there seems to be a nice bit of synergy there,”

Another name which has been frequently mentioned is Xabi Alonso, with the Spanish manager working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga as well as having a strong connection with the club.