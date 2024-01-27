“How does that work?” – Steve Nicol says 25-year-old could struggle when Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season marks a significant shift at Anfield.

Having served as the club’s manager for almost a decade, Klopp’s influence on Liverpool’s identity is profound, making it difficult to envision the Reds without him at the helm.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s adjustment to a new manager at Liverpool could indeed pose challenges, given his longstanding tenure under Klopp’s guidance.

As a player with a distinctive role tailored to Klopp’s system, it will be intriguing to observe how he adapts to potential changes under a new gaffer.

Steve Nicol shared his insight on ESPN about the possibility of Alexander-Arnold facing difficulties if asked to play a vastly different style resonate with the uncertainties surrounding the transition at Liverpool.

He said: “Depending on what kind of coach you bring in, you could knock them back a bit and have a different way of playing. Think of someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold, a different manage with a completely different game, how does that work?”

Regardless of whether or not you think Alexander-Arnold is a good right-back or not, it will be an intriguing watch to find out where exactly he will be deployed under the next Liverpool manager.

The right-back has frequently been singled out for being poor defensively, but his elite playmaking ability from deep makes him too much of an asset to drop.