Huge news for Chelsea fans as journalist says £130m striker has chosen to join Blues this summer

Victor Osimhen stated this week that he knows the “next step” he wants to take in his career and one journalist has reported that the Nigeria star has chosen a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

Speaking to CBS Sports on Tuesday afternoon, the 25-year-old stated that he has “made up his mind” over his future as there are many rumours linking him to the Premier League.

“A rumour is going around about me linked with the Premier League,” Osimhen said. ‘”When you are one of the hottest strikers in the globe, you expect this kind of thing.

“Of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest and best leagues in the whole world.

“At Napoli, I just signed a new contract, I enjoy my time there, going through it with the team, and at the end of the season – I already made up my mind.

“I know what I want to do with my career. Since I’ve started I’ve been the one taking my own decisions and everything’s working out for me, even though when I started, it didn’t go as well as planned, but I already had my plan.

“I already knew the next step I want to take.”

These comments sent fans of Premier League clubs into a frenzy as Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the World.

However, Sacha Tavolieri is now reporting that it is Chelsea the Napoli star has decided to join this summer.

This would be a huge deal for the Blues to complete as they are in desperate need of a striker. The Nigeria star is valued around the £130m mark but the London club will look to bring that price down.

Osimhen has netted 67 times across 119 appearances for Napoli and that is something Mauricio Pochettino hopes the 25-year-old can do at Stamford Bridge if he can be signed in a few months.