“It could be a possibility” – Journalist claims Xabi Alonso could manage different Premier League team despite Liverpool links

The prospect of Xabi Alonso returning to Anfield in a managerial capacity has captured the attention of many Liverpool fans following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement of his departure at the end of the season.

Alonso’s name is circulating in discussions about potential successors to Klopp, evoking nostalgia among supporters reminiscent of his time as a revered player for the club in the 2000s.

The announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season has undoubtedly injected a sense of uncertainty at Anfield.

Guillem Balague’s insight into Xabi Alonso’s future suggests that the former Liverpool player has aspirations of joining one of world football’s elite clubs, with options including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or even a return to Liverpool after his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Guillem Balague, Xabi Alonso could also emerge as a contender for the Manchester City job if Pep Guardiola decides to step down at the Etihad.

He stated on his YouTube channel: “When he moved to Leverkusen he had an idea which was if it goes well here in Germany, then Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Liverpool and I will add Manchester City, it could be a possibility, if it went badly he could go to Real Sociedad.”

Liverpool may have an advantage in securing Xabi Alonso’s managerial services, given his history with the club and the strong connection he shares with the fans. While Alonso has multiple appealing options, the allure of returning to Anfield, where he enjoyed immense success as a player, could potentially sway his decision.