Leeds have yet to sign a player during the current transfer window but the Championship club have made a breakthrough on one potential incoming.

Daniel Farke wants attacking reinforcements and one star he has targeted this month is Liverpool under-21 talent Mateusz Musialowski.

The Polish star has been highly rated for some time now on Merseyside but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds and is out of contact at the end of the season.

There have been several clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old but according to Football Insider, Leeds are “edging closer” to a deal for Musialowski. The report states that the Yorkshire outfit have made big progress regarding a deal on Friday and are now advancing towards an agreement that should see them win the race.

The Liverpool star has scored three goals and assisted a further one across seven Premier League 2 appearances this season and a move to Leeds will help certainly him develop further, and maybe help the Championship club reach the Premier League.

Farke’s team are currently set for the Championship play-offs, but they’re only two points off the automatic promotion spots, albeit having played a game more.