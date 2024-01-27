Leicester make Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall decision after Brighton offer last night

Brentford FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Championship leaders Leicester City have no plans to sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the January transfer window, despite interest from Premier League sides Brighton and Brentford.

The midfielder is a key part of the Foxes promotion-chasing team and they are looking certain to bounce straight back up to the top flight.

Dewsbury-Hall has nine goals and nine assists in all competitions for Leicester this season and is a major part of their team, and with very little time left to replace him during the current window, it is safer for the Championship leaders to keep him.

Brighton and Brentford are very interested in the 25-year-old but the fee they are prepared to pay for the Foxes star is currently way short of what Leicester would want.

It would also be a bad decision for Dewsbury-Hall to change clubs during the current window as he may have more options in the summer and a clearer picture of his career path as Leicester could be in a better position than some of his suitors ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: David Moyes already planning next West Ham signing as eight-goal ace eyed
Newcastle want 22-year-old as a replacement for first-team star
Video: Man United ace Marcus Rashford allegedly spotted partying before missing training with illness
More Stories Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.