Leicester slap price tag on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after Brighton interest

Leicester City have reportedly placed a £40 million price tag on midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury Hall after Premier League interest.

The Foxes sit at the top of the Championship table and are in pole position to secure immediate automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

With seven points between Leicester and Ipswich Town in second place, Enzo Maresca will be hoping for a strong finish to the second half of the season,

While the club are trying to secure a potential January signing in the form of Stefano Sensi before the window closes, they may lose one of their prized assets, Dewsbury Hall.

A number of Premier League clubs have been reportedly admirers of the 25-year-old with Brighton contemplating a January move.

Leicester aren’t keen on losing the midfielder halfway through the season and won’t entertain an offer lower than £40 million according to a report from Sky Sports.

It claims that they would be unwilling to sell due to the inability to replace the talented midfielder with the club restricted by Profit and Sustainability Regulations.

Leicester City face Birmingham in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon before two vital Championship games next week.