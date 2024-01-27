Man United loanee left out of current squad for foreseeable future confirms manager

Enrique Sanchez Flores has confirmed that Man United loanee Hannibal Mejbri has been left out of his Sevilla squad for the foreseeable future having only joined the La Liga side this month. 

Hannibal made his debut for Sevilla in a 5-1 defeat to Girona last weekend but was left out of the squad for the Andalusian club’s midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Ahead of Sevilla’s clash with Osasuna on Saturday afternoon, the club have confirmed that the Man United loanee will not be involved again in the game.

Sanchez Flores said about Hannibal’s situation via Fabrizio Romano: “After being with him, talking to him and having seen his first minutes in Girona, we are going to give him the necessary space to understand where he is, that he is at Sevilla and what it means.”

The 21-year-old joined the La Liga club on loan from Manchester United earlier this month, having rejected the chance to join Everton instead. The Spanish side have an option to buy clause in his loan deal and if the La Liga club want to sign the player permanently, they will have to part ways with €20m including add-ons.

This does not look like a good start for the midfielder at his new club and the 21-year-old will have to turn things around if he wants to make it permanent in the summer.

