Donny van de Beek continues his pursuit to rediscover his form from his Ajax days, as he struggles to find consistent performance levels.

Van de Beek’s underwhelming start at Eintracht Frankfurt persisted as he was substituted at half-time, failing to make an impact on the game. Despite starting two out of three matches since his loan from United, his performances have not indicated he will maintain his starting position. He was replaced by Fares Chaibi, and Frankfurt managed to secure a 1-0 victory.

The Dutchman completed just five passes in the first half on Friday night.

Van de Beek might have hoped his struggles would end after leaving United, but it seems challenges persist. It’s important to give him some leeway, considering he hasn’t played any Premier League minutes since his loan spell at Everton last season, thus needing time to regain match fitness. However, with his loan only until the season’s end, he’ll need to step up significantly if he wants to secure a permanent move.

Van de Beek’s involvement at Manchester United this season has been limited to just one appearance, featuring for 19 minutes off the bench in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace. His substitution for Hannibal Mejri, another United player facing loan difficulties, highlights the challenges faced by both players in finding consistent playing time.

The 26-year-old will aspire to attract numerous suitors in the summer transfer window, but he must deliver stronger performances to avoid another season languishing on the bench at United.