West Ham’s search for a new striker continues following the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed the Hammers asked for information about Callum Wilson – currently on eight goals this season – with the Englishman thought to be considering his options ahead of the end of the January window.

David Moyes’ men are in no rush to complete a forward signing in this particular market, though remain on the Newcastle star’s heels as things stand.

The London-based outfit is also keeping a close eye on Inter’s Valentin Carboni but has yet to send an offer for the attacking midfielder.

It’s expected that the Argentine will remain in Monza until the end of the season, though West Ham will face heavy opposition to any attempts to land his signature in the summer given how keen Simone Inzaghi is to hold onto the player for the 2024/25 season.

Any outs at West Ham?

It’s worth keeping an eye on Saïd Benrahma whom West Ham will allow to leave this January should they receive a respectable offer.

CaughtOffside have been informed that clubs in France and Spain have already enquired about a potential deal and the player is thought to have admirers in Saudi Arabia also.

Likewise, Pablo Fornals is no longer in David Moyes’ plans and negotiations with Real Betis have reached a decisive stage, with the next few hours potentially confirming a move.

The player will not oppose the move and personal terms should be a formality.