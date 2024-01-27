Newcastle United are plotting a summer move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old Belgian has been quite impressive for Everton since joining the club and his performances have attracted the attention of the Magpies. Newcastle could look to cash in on Bruno Guimaraes at the end of the season and Onana has been identified as his replacement as per Football Insider.

The Magpies are keeping tabs on the Atalanta midfielder Ederson as well.

Onana is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle if he joins the club. The Belgian will add defensive cover to the side and help Newcastle tighten up at the back.

Everton are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season and moving to Newcastle would be a step up for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Magpies managed to secure Champions League qualification at the end of last season and they have an ambitious project.

They will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and the opportunity to join them will be an attractive proposition for the 22-year-old Everton midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether a Newcastle can agree on a fee for the Belgian. Everton will look to demand tae premium for their prized prospect.

Onana is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe with the right guidance and Newcastle would do well to secure his services.