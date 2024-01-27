Opinion: Manchester United star spotted partying in Belfast before reporting “ill” for training highlights deep-rooted issue

Marcus Rashford reportedly attended a nightclub in Belfast on the evening of January 25, just hours before he was scheduled to report for a Manchester United club training session on January 26, per The Athletic.

The England international, Marcus Rashford, was indeed spotted at Thompsons Garage nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night. He then returned to Manchester on a private flight early Friday morning in time for training.

Despite his presence at the nightclub, Rashford reported ill for training ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Newport County. This was announced by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in his pre-match press conference.

Footage of the England international at a nightclub circulated on social media, but the Premier League club asserts that the images were from Wednesday night, which coincided with a scheduled day off for the first-team squad.

According to The Athletic, Rashford was photographed at Lavery’s Bar in Belfast on Wednesday and spent both nights celebrating in the Northern Irish capital. Additionally, he attended Thompsons nightclub on Thursday.

The Dutch coach granted his players a week off from training following their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on January 14, with a two-week break before their FA Cup clash against League Two outfit Newport County.

This drama sums up Manchester United

This new drama sums up the current state of Manchester United and it points to an even bigger problem that’s more deep-rooted.

No football player should be out partying in the build up to a game, especially one of your key players and supposedly one of the role models in the dressing room. What example is that setting?

Jim Ratcliffe and his backroom staff will have their work cut out to reshape this Manchester United team properly, otherwise they will never get back to the heights they once set. There needs to be a culture change.