Sevilla are reportedly persisting in their attempts to secure Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna, despite competition from Nottingham Forest, as per The Guardian.

Giovanni Reyna is anticipated to depart Dortmund before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening. Nottingham Forest are eager to secure the signing of Reyna, but they face stiff competition from Sevilla in Spain.

Sevilla are reportedly looking to offload players to facilitate their pursuit of Reyna and are actively continuing their efforts to do so. At 22 years old, Reyna has made ten Bundesliga appearances this season, totaling only 246 minutes of playing time. But he is determined to secure more regular playing time in the second half of the season.

Despite his young age, the US international has accumulated a total of 89 appearances in the Bundesliga, contributing 13 goals and eleven assists throughout his career.

It has previously been reported that Olympique Marseille are also keen on the American, however it does appear that Nottingham Forest or Sevilla will be Giovanni Reyna’s next destination, albeit temporarily.

Real Sociedad have been credited with interest in recent weeks as well.

Reyna’s current contract with Dortmund is set to expire in the summer of 2025.