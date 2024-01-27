Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this month.

The North London club have not made an official move to sign the 23-year-old yet, but a report from Football Insider claims that they are now preparing a last-minute bid to sign the player.

Chelsea reportedly value the player at £80 million and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up for him. They are long-term admirers of the England international and they have already held talks with Chelsea regarding a potential move this month.

Gallagher has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season and he has captained the side multiple times. The 23-year-old will at defensive cover, energy, and creativity to Ange Postecoglou’s midfield. He could be a key player for Tottenham in the long run and his high-intensity style of play fits in well with Spurs’ current system. Gallagher could galvanise the North London club in the middle of the park.

Chelsea are prepared to cash in on the midfielder so that they can balance their books and bring in their own signings. The Blues are currently hamstrung because of the financial fair play regulations after spending freely in recent windows.

As for the player, he is thought to be keen on staying at his boyhood club and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. It would be a major coup if Tottenham manage to pull off the signing this month.