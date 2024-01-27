Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old was expected to sign a new contract with the Blues, but the two parties have not been able to reach an agreement.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can take advantage of the situation and sign him this month.

Gallagher currently earns £50,000 a week at the Premier League club and he would demand wages of around £150,000 per week if Chelsea want to renew his contract as per reports. It is fair to assume that Tottenham will also have to pay a similar amount of money to him if they want to sign the player.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay premium wages to the 23-year-old. Gallagher would be the ideal fit for their style of play, and the Chelsea midfielder could improve them immensely.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is likely to cost around £60 million and the Blues are unlikely to sanction his departure for a knockdown price.