Tottenham to battle it out with Aston Villa for versatile attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Besiktas attacker Semih Kilicsoy.

The 18-year-old winger has been quite impressive for the Turkish outfit this season, scoring six goals across all competitions. Aston Villa are also keen on securing his services as per Gokmen Ozcan and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can beat them to his signature.

The North London outfit could certainly use more quality in the final third and the 18-year-old will add creativity and goals to the side. He is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as a centre-forward.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League next season could be a tempting proposition for him and the young attacker is likely to be keen on the idea of joining clubs like Tottenham and Aston Villa.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player at the end of the season.

?B?LG?? Be?ikta?'?n genç yetene?i Semih K?l?çsoy'u; Tottenham, Ajax, Dortmund ve Aston Villa yak?ndan takip ediyor. pic.twitter.com/ZtMJON0VfK — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) January 26, 2024

Kilicsoy could prove to be a solid, long term investment for both clubs, if they can secure his services for a reasonable price.

Aston Villa need to add more quality to their squad if they want to compete in Europe regularly and the 18-year-old would be a future investment for them. Unai Emery could help him develop into a star for the West Midlands club.

Regular football in the Premier League would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.