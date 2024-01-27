Two La Liga clubs set to battle for important Arsenal star valued at bargain price

The future of Thomas Partey looks to be away from Arsenal and there are two clubs in Spain ready to battle for the midfielder’s signature this summer.

The Ghana star has only played five times for the Gunners this season as his campaign has been plagued with injury issues. Partey was a very important player for Mikel Arteta as the North London club pushed for the Premier League title last season but his value has diminished over the past few months.

Declan Rice has taken over his role in the Arsenal team and it is believed that Arteta wants another midfielder signed this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi a potential target.

With a contract at the Emirates until 2025, this summer would be the best time to sell Partey and it is being reported that two La Liga clubs are interested.

According to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are interested in Partey as the Ghana star will not cost them more than €15m.

La Real have a good relationship with Arsenal and Partey could be used in a potential deal for Zubimendi.

The midfielder has already had a stint at Atletico Madrid and it would be a familiar place for him to return to. Diego Simeone would welcome the 30-year-old back, according to Todofichajes, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be done with either club.