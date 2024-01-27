Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson has admitted that he had issues with Steven Gerrard during his time at the club.

Since arriving back in the Premier League halfway through last season, Unai Emery has done an incredible job as Aston Villa manager.

Currently fourth in the Premier League and five points off Liverpool in first, the Spanish manager has completely turned things around at the club with many viewing him as the manager of the season so far.

After Gerrard was sacked in late October after six losses in 11 Premier League games Villa looked to be in a dire place.

Speaking to RMC Sport, via SportWitness, Sanson detailed the issues he had with the English manager claiming that it was ‘unfair’.

“Something there was wrong.” He said.

“I was sure of myself and my qualities but certain things went very badly with a coach at Aston Villa, it was a bit unfair.

“The problem is that it was Steven Gerrard who arrived instead of Unai Emery.”

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Nice where he will remain until the end of the season.

Emery’s men were held to a goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday night and now must play an FA Cup fourth-round replay in the coming weeks.